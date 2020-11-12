sweet mae's cookies

Sweet Mae’s Cookies

$26.00

Buy Now Review It

At sweet mae's cookies

You can order four-packs of our staple flavors, Sea Salt Chocolate Chunk, Rainbow Sprinkle Celebration, and Lemon White Chip all year long! You also have the option to order our monthly assortment, which contains one (1) each of our newest flavors–Peanut Butter Marshmallow, Sweet Potato Pie, and Bourbon Pecan Caramel–and our staple flavor, Sea Salt Chocolate Chunk.