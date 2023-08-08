Lovehoney

Sweet Kiss Rechargeable Silicone Lipstick Bullet Vibrator

$49.99 $24.99

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

Pucker up for a good time and let this petite powerhouse take your intimate moments to next-level satisfaction. Perfectly formed, this mini marvel imitates a classic lipstick shape, so you can discreetly pop it into your handbag for fun on the go. Small but mighty, this smooth silky bullet vibe is coated with super-soft silicone and packed with 10 thrilling vibration functions, so you can rest assured that playtime will never get dull. With a tapered, angled tip for pinpoint or widespread sensation, you'll be spoilt for choice on how and where to play. Perfect for those more slick and slippery sessions, this tiny toy is waterproof and also fully rechargeable, so you can enjoy that sweet bullet bliss over and over again. Use with a generous slick of water-based lubricant for the best experience. Please note: for external use only.