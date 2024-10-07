Snif

Sweet Ash Perfume, 30ml

$65.00 $45.50

Buy Now Review It

DR.JART+ Ceramidin Serum is a deeply moisturizing serum containing 5 different ceramides and botanical extracts to intensively boost moisture levels. These ingredients rebuild and repair the core foundation of your skin by improving the skin barrier to prevent dryness and flaking. The serum has a creamy, smooth consistency that absorbs into the skin easily for effective delivery of nutrients.