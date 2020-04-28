Entireworld

Recycled Cotton Blend Sweatshorts Grey 66% Cotton, 34% Recycled Cotton Sold Out Description & fit Cozy, comfy, sweatshorts but not in a thick, fleece-y way. They are airy and light and easy feeling because they’re made from a Cotton/Recycled Cotton mish-mash. And due to the shape which starts high on your waist and opens up nice and wide, you and your bottom are floating, giddily, underneath, liberated from the confines of structure. Like, there will be a breeze. And more about the wideness – it will render your legs into 2 matchsticks in proportion which is not a bad proportion for your legs to be rendered in. Use the pockets to stuff your hands in when you wanna look casual and bored, but preferably attractively so. Care Machine wash this guy in warm water on a gentle cycle, no bleach. We strongly suggest you hang or flat dry our sweats. Tumble drying reduces the life of any garment and can cause pilling. You shouldn’t iron them either, but like, who irons sweats anyway?