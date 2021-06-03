BMS

Swan Wand

$135.00

Buy Now Review It

At Early to Bed

The Swan Wand Classic is easily Swan's most powerful model yet. Beautiful in design, extraordinary in power, the Swan Wand is perfect for soothing sore muscles, or for some intense fun for the naughty & adventurous. The Swan Wand is virtually seamless with a 100% silicone finish. It's smooth, soft and waterproof for a luxurious feel like none other. If you're looking for the perfect combination of power and fun, the Swan Wand features 2 incredible PowerBullet motors - one at each tip - with 7 functions each. With a simple button for each vibration, set both functions identically for synchronous fun or experiment by trying a different vibration on each end. Each tip is also able to be used on its own. For portability and convenience, the Swan Wand has a travel lock and is charged using a USB cord. Simply disconnect it when the charge is complete and it's ready for use.