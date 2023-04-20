Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Heels
Sam Edelman
Suzzanah Platform Block Heel
$150.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sam Edelman
Need a few alternatives?
Schutz
Magdalena Casual Wedge
BUY
$158.00
Revolve
Reformation
Maize Platform Sandal
BUY
$278.00
Reformation
Chinese Laundry
Avianna Heels
BUY
$63.65
$69.95
Zappos
Silent D
Tailah Mary Jane Heels
BUY
$99.95
$140.00
Anthropologie
More from Sam Edelman
Sam Edelman
Suzzanah Platform Block Heel
BUY
$150.00
Sam Edelman
Sam Edelman
Deela Pump
BUY
$125.00
$160.00
Revolve
Sam Edelman
Terra Slingback Heel
BUY
$140.00
Sam Edelman
Sam Edelman
Wanda Pointed Toe Flat
BUY
$89.90
$130.00
Nordstrom
More from Heels
Schutz
Magdalena Casual Wedge
BUY
$158.00
Revolve
Reformation
Maize Platform Sandal
BUY
$278.00
Reformation
Chinese Laundry
Avianna Heels
BUY
$63.65
$69.95
Zappos
Silent D
Tailah Mary Jane Heels
BUY
$99.95
$140.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted