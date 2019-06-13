Skip navigation!
Handbags
Shoulder Bags
Staud
Suzy Bag
$295.00
Buy Now
At Staud
New this Summer, the Suzy Bag is a lizard embossed barrel bag with a top handle, matching lizard embossed sunglass case, and gold hardware.
Featured in 1 story
9 Handbag Trends To Buy In Bulk This Summer
by
Eliza Huber
Fendi
Petit 2jours Elite Leather Shopper
$2000.00
from
Nordstrom
Building Block
Fold Messenger
$370.00
from
Building Block
Building Block
Bucket Bag
$485.00
from
Building Block
Isabel Marant
Eewa Patent-leather Shoulder Bag
$1350.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
Staud
Elio Dress
£257.44
from
Staud
Staud
Sea Skirt
$215.00
$150.50
from
Staud
Staud
Mini Britt Bag
$275.00
$137.50
from
Staud
Staud
Elio Dress
£258.20
from
Staud
pacsafe
Citysafe Cx Anti-theft Slim Laptop Brief
$99.95
from
Zappos
Matt & Nat
Von Satchel
$140.00
from
Matt & Nat
Treasure & Bond
Campbell Leather & Suede Bucket Bag
$199.00
$99.49
from
Nordstrom
Time and Tru
Albina Satchel
$22.97
from
Wal-Mart
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
