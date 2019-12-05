McKay Nilson

Suyo Table Light

$168.00

Buy Now Review It

At Gantri

Meet your new friend Suyo is equal parts friendly and functional. It's the result of an exploration into our emotional connections with the objects we surround ourselves with. The light has an open base and bowed head, mimicking the physical gesture of one person giving something to another. In addition to its humble form, Suyo also has a utilitarian twist. Its roomy storage base makes it perfect for cutting workspace clutter or even holding an air plant. Together, this unique light combines thoughtful formal qualities with utilities of light and storage. BedroomOffice