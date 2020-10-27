Jenny By Jenny Yoo

Sutton Gown

$995.00

This minimalist satin slip gown is designed for modern brides. Thoughtful details include a soft cowl neckline, empire bust seam, bias-cut skirt, and a back flounce seam that cascades into a flowing train. By Jenny Yoo This item is available for try-on in all stores; book an appointment at your local BHLDN shop. Plus sizes are available for try-on in all stores that carry our Plus collection; learn more here. Only available at BHLDN Style #55974810