Sustainable Wood Bath Tray

$160.00

At Etsy

Wood Tub Caddy or Bathtub Tray in Oak for Bathroom Organization This caddy will cause skin pruning. Holding candles, a book, or a steaming cup of tea, the caddy will turn your bathing experience into a dream. You will be able to spend hours reading a book, writing a letter or sipping wine and listening to music without having to leave the steaming water. Once your bath is done it can be used to hold towels or other bathroom necessities. We recommend that you wipe the caddy down after every use. DETAILS - Sustainable Oak from the USA - Finished with tung oil - Also available in Maple, Walnut, or Blackened Oak (see below) - Available in standard or custom sizes* - Minimally packaged with tag and jute - Handmade in Philadelphia, PA | USA CUSTOM ENGRAVING Emmett, our laser engraving machine and in-house scribe, allows you to add your own story to many of our objects. Choose one of our customization options: • Name (1 line, 60 characters max.) • Quote (6 lines, 36 characters per line) The “Engraving Placements” diagram in the product images shows the placement and size of the text depending on your customization selection. You may add any text to these areas as long as it fits in the line and character limits. Please include your text to be engraved in the personalization box. Be sure to double-check your wording, spelling and punctuation for errors before submitting your order. We use the Garamond typeface for our engravings. CUSTOM-ENGRAVED OBJECTS ARE NOT RETURNABLE. CUSTOM CADDY INSTRUCTIONS The form at the link below must be filled out when purchasing a custom caddy, and a photograph of the tub must sent via Etsy message. https://forms.gle/PP6CzU3wGaNvBptE9 Each custom caddy is made to order and may therefore take up to three weeks to ship. CUSTOM-SIZED TUB CADDIES ARE NOT RETURNABLE. OTHER WOOD OPTIONS Maple www.etsy.com/listing/669795280 Walnut www.etsy.com/listing/683641329 Blackened Oak www.etsy.com/listing/150440845 MEASUREMENTS Standard Surface: Inches: 29″ long by 11″ wide Metric: 73.6 cm long by 27.9 cm wide Fits most standard tubs with an opening of 22″ to 26″ (55.9 cm to 66 cm) Custom – Up to 36″ (91.4 cm): Inches: Up to 36″ long by 11″ wide Metric: Up to 91.4 cm long by 27.9 cm wide Custom – 36″ (91.4 cm) and up: Inches: Greater than 36″ long by 11″ wide Metric: Greater than 91.4 cm long by 27.9 cm wide VIDEO http://vimeo.com/34632450 MORE PEG AND AWL Website: www.pegandawlbuilt.com Instagram: www.instagram.com/pegandawl | @pegandawl Facebook: www.facebook.com/pegandawl Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/pegandawlbuilt Twitter: www.twitter.com/pegandawl SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWSLETTER FOR 10% OFF YOUR FIRST ORDER! https://pegandawlbuilt.com/pages/etsy-newsletter-signup Share with us: #pegandawl BACK TO OUR SHOP www.etsy.com/shop/pegandawl