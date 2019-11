Julep

Surreal World Duo

The name of this set caught my eye. Love them both. Only complaint is that Bri seems to chip easily. Caveat: I did not use a top coat. I was going to use french tip stencils to apply Azalea to the tips of my nails, but then decide to skip the stencils: surreal shouldn't be constrained!