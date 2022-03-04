Bumble and bumble

Surf Foam Wash Shampoo

$40.00

The MECCA view: From the best selling Surf Spray comes, a clean-rinsing shampoo formula that wipes out impurities and makes way for buoyant body and soft, sea breeze texture and naturally enhanced waves. Perfect for all hair types and textures, work into wet hair, lather and rinse well. Follow with Surf Creme Rinse Conditioner. Key ingredients: Mineral blend: gives the hair a soft, beachy texture. Sea botanical blend: hydrates and softens the cuticle of the hair for healthier looking locks. Kelp: hydrates and softens the hair. Made without: Parabens, phthalates, mineral oils and formaldehyde. Pair it with: Bumble and bumble Surf Creme Rinse Conditioner Bumble and bumble Surf Spray Bumble and bumble Surf Foam Spray Blow Dry