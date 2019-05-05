Search
Products fromShopHandbagsTotes
Polo Ralph Lauren

Surf Bear Tote Bag

$52.04
At asos marketplace
Rare vintage 90s Polo Bear by Ralph Lauren Polo canvas tote bag. White with large print of surfing bear with Polo spellout on surfboard. Slight discolouration to strap but overall no serious flaws.
Featured in 1 story
Experts Weigh In On Shopping For Vintage Online
by Emily Ruane