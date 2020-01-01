Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Maybelline
Superstay Matte Ink Lip Color
$9.49
Buy Now
Review It
At Ulta Beauty
Ink your lips with a flawless matte finish! Maybelline's SuperStay Matte Ink Lip Color features a unique arrow applicator for precise application and is available in a range of super saturated shades.
Featured in 1 story
All The Beauty Essentials To Pack For Coachella
by
aimee simeon
Need a few alternatives?
Maybelline
Color Sensational The Buffs Lip Color In Truffle Tease
$4.49
from
Target
BUY
Maybelline
Color Sensational Creamy Mattes Lip Color In Daringly Nude
$4.97
from
Walmart
BUY
Urban Decay
Revolution Lipstick In Venom
$22.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Sephora Collection
Cream Lip Stain In Classic Beige
$12.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Maybelline
Maybelline
Great Lash Washable Mascara
$4.28
from
Walmart
BUY
Maybelline
Volum' Express The Colossal Spider Effect Mascara
$5.99
from
Target
BUY
Maybelline
Volum' Express The Rocket Waterproof Mascara
$6.97
from
Walmart
BUY
Maybelline
Super Stay Full Coverage Under-eye Concealer
$11.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Makeup
L'Oréal
Unlimited Length And Lift Mascara
$12.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
COVERGIRL
Exhibitionist Mascara
$10.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Kiko Milano
30 Days Extension - Daily Treatment Mascara
$10.00
from
Kiko Milano
BUY
Neutrogena
Healthy Volume Waterproof Mascara
$7.47
from
Walmart
BUY
