Maybelline

Superstay Ink Crayon Lipstick

Get up to 8-hour matte lip color that glides on crayon-easy! Draw it on and bring it on, all day. Our 1st lip crayon with Lasting Ink technology glides a rich layer of matte color across the lips with effortless control that lasts for up to eight hours of wear. Keep the tip ultra-precise with the built-in sharpener, so you can easily apply your lip color no matter where your day takes you.