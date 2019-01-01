Search
Here's what you need to know: The Dyson Supersonic has smart heat technology found in four different heat settings, which never expose your hair to excessive temperatures, thereby reducing damage and helping to maintain shine. Thanks to sound engineering that pushes a tone within the motor past audible human range, it's much quieter than your standard dryer. It's super-powerful, with a motor that spins at 110,000 RPM (or five times faster than a Formula One car).
Your flat iron and curling wand are about to feel very neglected

But wake up, people! This dryer is in a league of its own. Not only is it stylish AF, it's got a laundry list of cool features built-in to give you a fast, quiet, and, yes, novel blowout. In fact, you're going to want to start saving up for it now.