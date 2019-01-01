Dyson

Supersonic Hair Dryer

$399.00

The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is engineered to protect hair from extreme heat damage, with the fastest drying+ and controlled styling to help increase smoothness by 75%, increase shine by -up to 132% and decrease frizz and flyaways by up to 61%.* - Product Details Fastest drying+: The small, powerful Dyson digital motor V9 combined with Air Multiplier&trade- technology, produces a high-velocity jet of controlled air, for the fastest drying+ and precision styling. Prevents extreme heat damage to help protect shine: Intelligent heat control measures the air temperature over 40 times a second, to prevent extreme heat damage. Engineered for different hair types: Through research in our hair laboratories we've engineered a range of attachments designed to style different hair types. Lightweight and balanced: Dyson has turned convention on its head and put the motor in the handle, completely rebalancing the dryer's weight and shape. Magnetic attachments: Only the Dyson Supersonic&trade- hair dryer comes with magnetic attachments, so you can adjust quickly and easily.