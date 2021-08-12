Dyson

Supersonic™ Hair Dryer

$599.00

The Dyson Supersonic Iron Fuchsia 605C is the brand’s most sophisticated hairdryer yet, offering softer, shinier, quicker blowouts. It checks its temperature 40 times a second, to prevent excessive heat damage, and now comes complete with Dyson’s Flyaway attachment. What is that intriguing component, you ask? It’s kind of the shape of a capital C, and it’s designed to tuck stray flyaway hairs under longer strands, giving you a smooth and glossy finish with just your hairdryer. How good. Expect all the engineering brilliance of the original Dyson Supersonic, plus a little bit extra.