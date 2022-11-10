Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
M&S Collection
Supersoft Crew Neck Jumper
£17.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Marks & Spencer
Need a few alternatives?
Thought
Derry Wool Stripe Sweater
BUY
$106.00
Thought
& Other Stories
Half-zip Sweater
BUY
£95.00
& Other Stories
PACT
Soft Lightweight Crew Sweater
BUY
$98.00
PACT
Farm Rio
Multicolor Yarn Fringe Sweater
BUY
$250.00
Nordstrom
More from M&S Collection
M&S Collection
Suede Mule Slippers
BUY
£19.50
Marks & Spencer
M&S Collection
Leather Chelsea Flatform Ankle Boots
BUY
£69.00
Marks & Spencer
M&S Collection
Chunky Cleated Flatform Ankle Boots
BUY
£45.00
Marks & Spencer
M&S Collection
Collared Single Breasted Coat
BUY
£59.00
Marks & Spencer
More from Sweaters
Nordstrom Signature
Wool & Cashmere Cable Knit Sweater
BUY
$249.00
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Signature
Cashmere Cable Cardigan
BUY
$259.00
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Wool & Cashmere Cardigan
BUY
$199.00
Nordstrom
Caslon
Funnel Neck Cotton Blend Sweater
BUY
$59.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted