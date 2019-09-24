Supergoop!

Superscreen Daily Moisturizer

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Supergoop!

Meet the one and only moisturizer you’ll ever need… This first-of-its-kind formula provides intense hydration and SPF 40 in one, while protecting your skin from everything it faces on a daily basis - UVA (aging) rays, UVB (burning) rays, blue light, infrared radiation, pollution and more. The formula itself is lightweight, bouncy and wears beautifully under makeup. How to apply: Massage a quarter-size amount daily to face and neck as the last step in your skincare routine, after serums and before makeup. Follow with your favorite makeup primer if you want added grip (like Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 or 100% Mineral Matte Screen SPF 40), or with your go-to foundation or tinted moisturizer (like 100% Mineral CC Cream SPF 35). 1.7 oz.