Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Jenny Bird
Supernova Necklace
$350.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Jenny Bird
Need a few alternatives?
Francesca
Oval Locket Necklace
BUY
$228.00
Francesca
Madewell
Paperclip Chain Necklace
BUY
$38.00
Madewell
Jenny Bird
Supernova Necklace
BUY
$350.00
Jenny Bird
Tory Burch
Logo-plaque Multi-chain Necklace
BUY
$200.00
Farfetch
More from Jenny Bird
Jenny Bird
Layla Drop Earrings
BUY
$174.82
Revolve
Jenny Bird
Layla Drop Earrings
BUY
$108.00
Revolve
Jenny Bird
Earring Play Kit
BUY
$170.00
Jenny Bird
Jenny Bird
Sylvie Anklet
BUY
$88.00
Jenny Bird
More from Necklaces
Francesca
Oval Locket Necklace
BUY
$228.00
Francesca
Madewell
Paperclip Chain Necklace
BUY
$38.00
Madewell
Jenny Bird
Supernova Necklace
BUY
$350.00
Jenny Bird
Tory Burch
Logo-plaque Multi-chain Necklace
BUY
$200.00
Farfetch
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted