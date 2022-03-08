L'Oreal Paris

Superior Preference 9-1/2nb Lightest Natural Blonde (natural)

$12.18

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Because you're worth it. L'Oreal Superior Preference creates a rich long-lasting color spectrum with luminosity, shine and beautiful gray coverage. Conditioner helps lock in first day color vibrancy and keeps hair silky and resilient week after week. From roots to ends, color won't fade out, turn dull or brassy. Pro-Precise applicator features extended tip designed to part hair and reach roots quickly, precisely, easily. 9-1/2NB is a very light pastel blonde shade which will maintain the natural tones of your hair. For optimal color results, use on light blonde to dark blonde hair. If you hesitate between two preference shades, choose the lightest one. On more than 50% gray, your results will be slightly lighter-looking. On red hair, your color results will be blonde with reddish tones. For best results, stay within 2 shades lighter or darker than your natural hair color. Level 3, Permanent. Contains: No-Mess Fade-Defying Color Gel; Color Creme in Applicator; Care Supreme Multi-Dose Conditioner; Superior Colorist Gloves; Insert.