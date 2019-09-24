Search
Products fromShopBeautyBody Care
SheaMoisture

Superfruit Complex Hand & Body Scrub

$11.99
At Ulta Beauty
SheaMoisture's Superfruit Complex Hand & Body Scrub is a nourishing sugar scrub that exfoliates and purifies while leaving skin soft and radiant.
Featured in 1 story
The Body-Scrub Survival Guide To Winter
by Us