Golde

Superfood Latte Blend Original Turmeric

$29.99 $19.99

Six essential superfoods: Meet the superfood turmeric latte of your dreams! A rich superfood powder blend of 6 essential superfoods with turmeric that tastes great with equally amazing benefits. Boosts Mood, Skin & Gut Health: Turmeric is the ultimate superfood for skin and gut health as it supports skin clarity, radiance, and is a longtime remedy to banish bloating and boost immunity. The creamy coconut base is rich in MCT, which supports hair, skin, and nail health and boosts metabolism. 100% Natural Ingredients: Feel like your best self everyday with this natural superfood coffee alternative. Golde Original Turmeric superfood latte blend is packed with organic coconut milk powder, cacao, ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, and black pepper. NO SWEETENERS: No added sugars, artificial sweeteners, stevia, or monk fruit. Sweeten to taste. Vegan and Keto friendly. EASY TO USE: Enjoy this superfood latte blend daily by simply blending it with your favorite hot or cold drinks. Try it in water, milk, coffee or your favorite smoothies!