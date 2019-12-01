Elemis

Superfood Facial Wash

$25.00 $17.50

Product Description This rich and creamy facial wash revives and refreshes while deeply cleansing the skin. Nutrient dense, green superfoods have been chosen to enhance your natural radiance, offering skin lacking vitality, a balanced diet of active ingredients for an outdoor, fresh glow. Broccoli Seed, Avocado and Pumpkin Seed oils are combined with a natural sugar derived Pre-Biotic to help ensure the skin’s precious microbiome balance is maintained while Wheatgrass, Kale, Nettle and minerals are combined to leave the complexion looking fresh, luminous, bright and radiant. Leaves your skin looking radiant, bright and fresh. A green and balanced skincare diet to leave the complexion feeling nourished and replenished. Dull looking skin is replaced by a radiant and fresh complexion. Offers skin the benefits of your recommended daily greens. The integrity of skin’s microbiome is maintained, leaving it feeling balanced and nourished. Vegan Friendly. Brand Story Luxury British skincare & spa brand that delivers pioneering, clinically trialed therapies & products for face & body.