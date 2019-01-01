Elemis

Superfood Berry Boost Mask

$35.00

WHAT IS IT? Soak up excess oil in 10 minutes with this smoothie-inspired Vegan Friendly mattifying facial mask. It is packed with an Omega-rich SuperBerry Complex, to leave skin feeling healthy and hydrated. A Pre-Biotic, naturally derived from sugar, helps to maintain balance in the skin’s microflora for a healthier-looking complexion. WHY USE IT? Brazilian Purple Clay helps to draw out skin impurities whilst gently exfoliating to leave the complexion looking balanced and smooth. Apply to your T-Zone to reduce shine, for a selfie-ready look. WHO IS IT FOR? Formulated for all skin types. recommended for oily skin. HOW DO YOU USE IT? Apply a generous amount to a cleansed T-Zone, or all over the face if you have oily skin. A slight tingling may occur while the mask works its magic. Remove after 10 minutes with a damp, dark cloth. Use twice a week. WHEN DO YOU USE IT? For best results, apply the mask twice weekly for brighter, healthier-looking skin. VISIBLE RESULTS: 81% agree this product helped to balance and absorb excess oil in their T-Zone.* 91% agreed this product left their skin feeling cleansed.* 81% agreed this product helped clear impurities from their skin.* *INDEPENDENT USER TRIALS