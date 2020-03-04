Plant Apothecary

Plant Apothecary's Super Soak Organic Healing Bath combines purifying sea salt with two ancient remedies for both sore muscles and stuffy noses: organic mustard and organic eucalpytus essential oil. The mustard draws heat to the soaking area, increasing circulation to help wash away painful lactic acid buildup in your muscles. Eucalyptus is absorbed in tiny amounts through the skin, providing gentle pain relief, while its bracing aroma helps clear a stuffy nose. Perfect for after exercise, when you have a cold, or even when you've had just a long day on your feet.