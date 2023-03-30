ILIA Beauty

A Closer Look Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 is a weightless, light coverage tinted serum that softens imperfections with a luminous finish. Coupled with skincare actives and natural SPF 40 protection, this is makeup made super. silicone-free fragrance-free chemical screen-free oil-free non-comedogenic vegan Formulated without Gluten Key Active Ingredients Niacinamide Helps to smooth skin texture. Plant-Based Squalane Helps to balance skin and improve elasticity. Hyaluronic Acid (macro + Micro) Penetrates skin at different levels to help plump and seal hydration. Sasha's Tip “This do it all SPF is designed to be applied to clean skin. Notice it applies lighter in application and self adjusts to its true color after 1 minute. Try alone first before mixing in any skincare as a base—you might be pleasantly surprised and realize it’s all you need.”