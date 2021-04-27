Brooklinen

Super-plush Robe

$98.00 $78.40

Buy Now Review It

At Brooklinen

Inspired by the luxurious feel of our Super-Plush Towels, our Super-Plush Robe is made of combed, long-staple Turkish cotton and has a substantial 380 GSM weight. Feel like you’re lounging in luxury every morning with our first-ever wearable item! The robe features a piped collar, cuffed edges, deep pockets, and a sturdy waist tie. OEKO-TEX® certified for chemical safety Extra thick for spa-like comfort 100% Turkish Cotton Made in Turkey