Just Funky

Super Mario Super Mushroom Mug

$18.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Level up your drinkware collection with this fun Super Mario Mushroom Mug! Instantly recognizable to the worldwide fan base of Super Mario, this mug resembles a red Super Mushroom power up from the hit video game series. Ceramic mug holds 11 ounces of your favorite beverage. Not safe for microwave or dishwasher.