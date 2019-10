Super Healthy Skin™ Deluxe Moisture Body Crème

$14.30

Buy Now Review It

At

Exquisite, fresh and luxurious. It’s the crème de la body cream. Lab-direct to Beauty Pie from France, this deluxe body moisturiser suspends invisible micro-droplets of oil in water, for superlight yet intense skin nourishing. It’s infused with sustainable cold-pressed Hibiscus Flower, Meadowfoam Oils, Liquid Shea Butter and Essential Oils of Orange, Tangerine, Geranium and Tonka Bean.