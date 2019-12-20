ban.do

Super Chill Convertible Cooler Bag – Block Party

$38.00

At ban.do

Big news—this cooler bag is convertible, so it can be used for transportation or you can flip the lid open and take the strap off and use it to keep drinks cool at the party. Oh, and you can fit a bottle of wine (or two!) in it. the details- 13 in. x 10 in. Water resistant matte leatherette Microfiber eva lining Nylon zipper 32 in. removable shoulder strap Small branded zipper puller Gold foil ban.do logo Fits up to 24 cans Free Returns + You have 30 days to return anything you’re unhappy with. Exceptions include personalized items and items marked as final sale. You’ll receive a free prepaid shipping label once your return is authorized. Get more info here.