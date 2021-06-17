Wellbeck Publishing

Sunset -jessie Cave

Sunset is a bittersweet love story about putting yourself back together after the sky has fallen in. Ruth and Hannah are sisters. They build each other up and tear each other down. Even as polar opposites they make each other laugh more than anyone else in the world. Ruth is forever single, aimless and wild while Hannah is radiant, organised and hard-working. Together, they are a force to be reckoned with. But a summer holiday changes everything, and Ruth finds herself entering a long period of self-imposed exile from the world. Searching for anonymity and facelessness, she takes a job at Heathrow airport serving coffee to a slow-motion carousel of travellers, cabin crew and taxi drivers. But when a face she recognises appears in the blur, she is forced to retrace her steps back to a time when her life had hope and meaning. Sunset is a novel about needing someone else as much they need you: an ode to our most powerful bonds, how they build us and break us, and how, when all seems lost, we can find joy in the most unexpected places.