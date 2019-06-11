Sun Bum

Sunscreen Face Stick, 0.45 Oz

$9.78

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Sunscreen, Face Stick, SPF30, Box 0.45 OZ Other Information- Protect this product from excessive heat and direct sun. Misc- Water resistant (80 minutes). Recommended Skin Cancer Foundation Active. No animal testing. Please don't litter. Help keep our environment clean. www.TrustTheBum.com. Questions or Comments? Call +1 (877) 9 Sun Bum. Please recycle. Uses- Helps prevent sunburn. If used as directed with other sun protection measures (see Directions), decreases the risk of skin cancer and early skin aging caused by the sun. Directions- Apply liberally 15 minutes before sun exposure. Reapply- After 80 minutes of swimming or sweating. Immediately after towel drying. At least every 2 hours. Sun Protection Measures. Spending time in the sun increases your risk of skin cancer and early skin aging. To decrease this risk, regularly use a sunscreen with a Broad Spectrum SPF of 15 or higher and other sun protection measures, including- Limit time in the sun, especially from 10 am - 2 pm, Wear long-sleeve shirts, pants, hats, and sunglasses. Children Under 6 Months- Ask a doctor. Warnings- For external use only. Do not use- on damaged or broken skin. When using this product- Keep out of eyes. Rinse with water to remove. Stop use and ask a doctor if- rash occurs. Keep out of reach of children. If product is swallowed, get medical help or contact a Poison Control Center right away. 0.45 oz (13 g) PO Box 320598 Cocoa Beach, FL 32932 877-9SUNBUM Sun Bum, LLC