Supergoop!

Sunnyscreen 100% Mineral Stick Spf 50

This lightweight sunscreen is easy to apply, completely mess-proof, and travels like a dream. The collection features three 100% non-nano mineral formulas - including this stick - and they check all the boxes, meaning they've been pediatrician-tested and are also fragrance-free, silicone-free, hypoallergenic and easy to apply. Our stick for face and body is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, and it's pocket-sized, spill-proof and it's perfect for even the littlest wiggle worms. .7 oz. / 19.8 g.