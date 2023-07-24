United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Intimately
Sundown Romper
$88.00$39.95
At Free People
Style No. 69478527; Color Code: 009 Find comfort in this lightweight, lounge-ready romper featured in a billowy silhouette and sleeveless design with long, dropped armholes, a plunging neckline, and ruched detailing throughout. Pull-on style Relaxed fit legs Contrast seams Intimately Our softest intimates and best-ever base layers. Intimately is an in-house label. Care/Import Hand Wash Cold Import Measurements for size small Length: 32.5 in Waist: 42.75 in Hips: 63 in Rise: 17.25 in Inseam: 1.5 in