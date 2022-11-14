Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 69952190; Color Code: 095 Rise and shine with this set of pillow shams featuring a sunrise tufted in a medium-pile shag on the top that creates a textural boho moment. Backed in a soft cotton panel. Pair it with our Sun Tufted Duvet Cover to create a coordinated bedding set. Available exclusively at Urban Outfitters. Features - Pillow sham set from UO Home with tufted detailing - Topped with a tufted sunrise - Envelope closure at the back for easy removal - UO exclusive Content + Care - Includes 2 shams - Pillow inserts sold separately - 100% Cotton - Machine wash - Imported Size Standard - Dimensions: 21"l x 27"w King - Dimensions: 20"l x 36"w