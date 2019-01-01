Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Anthropologie
Sun Star Beach Towel
$58.00
$46.40
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Sun Star Beach Towel
Featured in 1 story
Anthropologie's Home Goods Are Up To 40% Off
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Howkapow
Pillbox Bathroom Cabinet
$117.72
from
Howkapow
BUY
DETAILS
Williams-Sonoma
Nito Rectangular Tray
$79.95
from
Blueprint Registry
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Zig-zag Bath Collection
$18.00
$14.40
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Hedge House
Metallic Linen Throwbed
$365.00
from
Calypso St. Barth
BUY
More from Anthropologie
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Cropped Utility Pants
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Natural World Coffee Table
$998.00
$699.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Louisa Tote Bag
$88.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Pilcro Mid-rise Slim Boyfriend Jean
$140.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Bed & Bath
DETAILS
Wayfair
Down Alternative Comforter
$159.90
$15.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
DETAILS
H&M Home
Jacquard-weave Duvet Cover
$99.00
$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Skye Crushed Velvet Comforter
$219.00
$189.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Linum Home Textiles
Sinemis Terry 6-piece Towel Set - Dark Grey
$108.50
$32.55
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
More from Home
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
College
Real College Students Share Their Dorm Room Storage Essentials
The typical college dorm room is cramped enough with just one person, but add in a roommate or two, and you've got to get pretty creative with storage and
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
Don't Miss This Direct-From-Dyson Sale On eBay
In addition to residing in a penthouse apartment with our Scottish fold kitten, an unlimited stash of luxury beauty products, and Noah Centineo, our dream
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted