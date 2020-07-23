THANKYOU FARMER

Sun Project Light Sun Essence Spf50+ Pa+++

$23.00

Buy Now Review It

A moisturizing sunscreen essence that has a very soft finish with no white cast and prepares for your perfect makeup. Good to use all seasons. Made of natural ingredients that are super hydrating and soothing, for all skin types. Ideal for oily/combination skin. SPF 50+ PA+++ | Has a refreshing touch. Contains phyto-oligo, inca omega oil, and bamboo extracts that are moisturizing and hydrating. How to use: How to use: After your skincare routine, squeeze out a pea sized amount and gently apply onto your skin.