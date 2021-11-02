United States
J. Crew
Summit Parka In Italian Stadium-cloth Wool
$398.00$239.50
At J. Crew
A fresh new take on our iconic Chateau parka. New updates include a slightly roomier fit, plus cool, contrasting trim. Other details, however, were too good to change, like the quilted liner, removable faux-fur hood and our exclusive stadium-cloth wool created especially for us by Italy's Nello Gori mill (inspired by old-school stadium blankets, it adds warmth without bulk...and we've used it in our collection every year since 2006).