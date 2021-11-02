J. Crew

Summit Parka In Italian Stadium-cloth Wool

$398.00 $239.50

Buy Now Review It

At J. Crew

A fresh new take on our iconic Chateau parka. New updates include a slightly roomier fit, plus cool, contrasting trim. Other details, however, were too good to change, like the quilted liner, removable faux-fur hood and our exclusive stadium-cloth wool created especially for us by Italy's Nello Gori mill (inspired by old-school stadium blankets, it adds warmth without bulk...and we've used it in our collection every year since 2006).