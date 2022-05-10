United States
Farm Rio
Summer Tapestry Square Neck Mini Dress
$195.00
At Farm Rio
Cool has an even bolder meaning from now on: the Summer Tapestry Square Neck Mini Dress is here to keep you company all season long! It features an easy fit with standout puff sleeves, beaded tassels, a smocked bodice to hug you, and a tropical print to spread colorful joy. You can show some skin (and bright FARM Rio shoes!) with its fresh length. Sounds like a sunny plan, right?