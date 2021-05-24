Billabong

Summer Sun Puffed Sleeve Bikini Top

$79.95

Buy Now Review It

At Billabong

Style: ABJX300397 With summertime sunsets in mind. Wear from street to beach, this cropped tank with the cutest puff sleeves looks perfect paired with any Billabong bikini bottoms or a pair of your favourite cut offs. Made in our Love Myself texture which hugs the body for a flattering fit this crop features a straight front neckline and low scooped back as no detail is too small. Features: Billabong Australia Online Exclusive Puffed sleeve cropped bikini top Made in our Love Myself texture CB clip entry Style is fully lined