United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Billabong
Summer Sun Havana Bikini Bottom
$49.95
At Billabong
Style: ABJX300396 With summertime sunsets in mind, these bottoms were made to play in. The Havana bikini bottom style is our new high rise shape which features curved front and back waist, the skimpy coverage perfect for tanning. Features: Billabong Australia Online Exclusive The Havana Bikini Bottom is our new high rise shape High cut leg line Skimpy coverage Fully lined