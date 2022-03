Notte Jewelry

Summer Love Necklace

$196.73 $83.46

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

Chunky opalite heart pendant, freshwater pearls, mother of pearl, 24k plated fishes and glass beads Handmade and natural materials mean no two are identical. Minor variations make each piece special. Lobster clasp closure Measures approx 16" in length Revolve Style No. NTTE-WL1 Manufacturer Style No. SUMMER LOVE