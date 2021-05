Sanctuary

Summer Leopard Print Pleated High/low Skirt

$32.23 $24.17

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Details & Care Neat pleats give this sweet skirt a flattering drape and the asymmetrical hem gives it an unexpected, edgy vibe. True to size. 1X=14W-16W, 2X=18W-20W, 3X=22W-24W. 28" to 34" length Elastic back waist; hidden side-zip closure Unlined 100% polyester Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Women's Clothing Item #6041428