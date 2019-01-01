Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
The Reformation
Summer Dress
£225.00
£157.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Reformation
We think linen is kind of a big deal. This is a mini length dress with a ruffle edged sleeve and a ruffle edged hem. The Summer is slim fitting throughout with a detached belt.
Need a few alternatives?
Reformation
Kelli Dress
$248.00
$74.70
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Ryder Dress Es
$118.00
$35.40
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Roshay Dress
£255.00
£74.70
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Liz Dress
$118.00
$35.40
from
Reformation
BUY
More from The Reformation
The Reformation
Marla Zip Sweatshirt
$78.00
from
The Reformation
BUY
The Reformation
Marabella Dress
£255.00
from
The Reformation
BUY
The Reformation
Kat Dress
£130.00
from
The Reformation
BUY
The Reformation
Pearl Dress
£255.00
£178.50
from
The Reformation
BUY
More from Dresses
Reformation
Creed Dress
$248.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Kelli Dress
$248.00
$74.70
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Ryder Dress Es
$118.00
$35.40
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Peach Dress Es
$198.00
$59.40
from
Reformation
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted