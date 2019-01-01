Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Lele Sadoughi
Sugarbush Petal Hoop Earring
$175.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lele Sadoughi
Inspired from the African sugarbush plants, these statement earrings have acetate grooved petals secured by rivets onto a 14k gold plate oval link surrounded by a large acetate petal. 2 1/5" length with surgical steel post and omega clasp.
Featured in 1 story
2018's Top Earring Trends
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
Dady Bones
Feeling Grape Earrings
$45.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
Balenciaga
Magnet L Earring
$235.00
from
Balenciaga
BUY
Topshop
Purple Rhinestone Cupchain Earrings
$18.00
$7.20
from
Topshop
BUY
Aldo
Keaveny
$20.00
$10.00
from
Aldo
BUY
More from Lele Sadoughi
Lele Sadoughi
Bubble Drop Earrings
$188.00
$98.70
from
Shopbop
BUY
Lele Sadoughi
Mixed Stone Barrette
$98.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Lele Sadoughi
Pearl Headband
$150.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Lele Sadoughi
Broadway Acetate Hoop Earrings
$125.00
from
Bergdorf Goodman
BUY
More from Earrings
Susan Alexandra
Pearly Yin Yang Earrings
$128.00
from
Susan Alexandra
BUY
Wolf Circus
Cairo Hoops
$75.00
$45.00
from
American Two Shot
BUY
Nina
Baroque Pearl Earrings
$115.00
$68.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Mulberry and Grand
Venus Drop Earrings
$34.00
$17.00
from
Mulberry and Grand
BUY
More from Trends
Shoes
The Summer Of Big-Toe Shoes
I was a teenager when I got my first pair of flip flops. Up until then, flip flops were contraband material in my household, because according to my
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
2019 Is The Year Clogs Are Finally Going To Happen
It didn’t happen when Christopher Kane tried back in 2016, and it didn’t happen when Balenciaga tried again in 2017. But three tries make a trend, and
by
Carly Ostroff
Fashion
Down To Earth: Has 2019 Killed The Heel?
Once, in my early 20s, I had a panic attack so dramatic that my roommates decided to take me to the emergency room. While the others waited for the taxi
by
Lauren Bravo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted