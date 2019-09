Yuzefi

Suede Textured Leather Shoulder Bag

£495.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Made in the UK from soft suede and textured-leather, this tonal-brown 'Dolores' one is ideal for accessorizing this season's neutral tailoring. It has an internal pocket for your cards and is topped with a knotted handle. Attach the shoulder strap to wear yours cross-body.