Terrain
Succulent Heart Garden
$94.00
At Terrain
Found only at terrain, this sweet succulent garden is our favorite Valentine to send from our greenhouse. Each collection of mixed succulents arrives ready for display in a heart-shaped frame made from wood. - A terrain exclusive - Live succulents, soil, moss, wood frame - Indoor use only - Wooden frame is not water tight; please place on tray before watering - Place in bright, indirect sunlight away from vents and drafts. Water at least once per week when surface of soil feels dry. - Please note: succulents may appear slightly wilted upon arrival, water immediately after unpacking to restore optimal appearance. - Plants: USA, Frame: Imported 3"H, 5-6"W, 6-8"L Online Exclusive Please note: Due to the nature of plant cultivation, we may substitute a plant style on rare occasions to assure optimal bloom quality. We will always select a comparable or upgraded plant variety in the event of a substitution.