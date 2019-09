Nanushka

Subah Terry Cloth Dress

£280.00

Buy Now Review It

At mytheresa

Let yourself be tempted by the neutral tones of the Subah dress from Nanushka, which is sure to highlight your sun-kissed skin this summer. Crafted from a cotton-blend terry cloth, the insouciant design features a wrap top, midi skirt, and belt at the waist that is finished with a tortoiseshell buckle. Brown sandals will complete an effortless daytime look.